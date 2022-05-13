UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 185456 Cuseces Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 185456 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 200234 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 185456 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 200234 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.32 feet, which was 20.32 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95000 and 85000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1083.75 feet, which was 33.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39317 and 34539 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 111822 ,75954 and 33370 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 36600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29317 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

