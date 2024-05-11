IRSA Releases 185,600 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 185,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 233,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1469.54 feet and was 55.54 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1170.50 feet, which was 120.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 73,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 97,300, 59,100, 41,000 and 11,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 72,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
