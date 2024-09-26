Open Menu

IRSA Releases 186,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 186,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 186,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 157,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.88 feet and was 137.88 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 96,100 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1219.60 feet, which was 171.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 80,900, 108,700, 87,400 and 35,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

