IRSA releases 187,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 187,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 204,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.94 feet, which was 24.94 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 70,300 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.90 feet, which was 71.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,000 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 94,700, 63,500 and 15,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.