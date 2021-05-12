UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 187,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

IRSA releases 187,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 187,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 204,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 187,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 204,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.94 feet, which was 24.94 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 70,300 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.90 feet, which was 71.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,000 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 94,700, 63,500 and 15,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

District Admin issues guidelines to ensure SOPs du ..

2 minutes ago

Photo discovery shows wartime roundup of Paris Jew ..

2 minutes ago

Corona claims six more lives in Multan

2 minutes ago

Israeli barbarism enough to wake up deaf world : S ..

6 minutes ago

EU's Michel Expresses Concern Over Israel-Palestin ..

6 minutes ago

World could have prevented Covid catastrophe: inde ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.