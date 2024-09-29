Open Menu

IRSA Releases 188,200 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 188,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 188,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 172,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.39 feet and was 139.39 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 102,700 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.85 feet, which was 168.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 93,000, 85,000, 82,400 and 32,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

