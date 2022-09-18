IRSA releases 188,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 188,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 187,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 105,200 cusecs and 104,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.00 feet, which was 143.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,500 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively..

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 112,200, 114,400 and 147,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.