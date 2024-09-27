IRSA Releases 190,200 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 190,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 166,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.15 feet and was 138.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 103,000 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1218.70 feet, which was 170.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 81,100, 102,100, 87,400 and 34,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala
