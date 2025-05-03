IRSA Releases 190,200 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 190,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 236,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.66 feet which was 33.66 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 83,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.80 feet, which was 84.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 102,700, 48,100, 37,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
SALU Awards Rs 3.45 Million in Scholarships2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM condoles death of Javed Shah's Mother2 minutes ago
-
Huzaifa Rehman vows to counter India's malicious propaganda globally2 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah warns of war dangers, says Muslim identity under attack in India2 minutes ago
-
Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick12 minutes ago
-
Social media account of Tarar also blocked in India12 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 2 held in separate operations in KPK12 minutes ago
-
Free Press vital for democracy: Shafqat Shah12 minutes ago
-
Alhamra showcases installation of 15,000 handcrafted flowers12 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for operations against Khwarij12 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over Prof. Sajid Mir’s death12 minutes ago