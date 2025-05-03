Open Menu

IRSA Releases 190,200 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 190,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 236,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.66 feet which was 33.66 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 83,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.80 feet, which was 84.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 102,700, 48,100, 37,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

