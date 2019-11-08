IRSA releases 190,900 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 190,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 149,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1516.55 feet, which was 130.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

Water inflow in he dam was recorded as 31,200 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.

80 feet, which was 154.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 92,400, 51,200 and 9,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 70,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 8.311 million acre feet.