IRSA Releases 191,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 191,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 191,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 173,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1402.45 feet, which was 18.45 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 56,200 and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.30 feet, which was 71.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,600 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 96,800, 73,400 and 16,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

