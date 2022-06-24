IRSA releases 192124 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 192124 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 221175 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1092.80 feet, which was 42.

08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25000 and 53251 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 98392 ,121225 and 63040 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 44200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 44524 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.