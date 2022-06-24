UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 192124 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IRSA releases 192124 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 192124 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 221175 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1092.80 feet, which was 42.

08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25000 and 53251 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 98392 ,121225 and 63040 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 44200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 44524 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted ..

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted bail till July 6

45 seconds ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda to ..

17 minutes ago
 Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric co ..

Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

26 minutes ago
 Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

32 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance ..

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the ..

34 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan ..

Vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan — A Chance to Win vivo X80 a ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.