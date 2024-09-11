IRSA Releases 193,600 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 193,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 196,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 106,000 cusecs and 105,500 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.
35 feet, which was 180.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,900 cusecs and 20.000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 131,900, 102,500, 148,900 and 175,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today1 minute ago
-
UN urged to probe extrajudicial killings in IIOJK as Indian brutality continues: report1 minute ago
-
Governor, CM visit Mazar-e-Quaid on his 76th death anniversary41 minutes ago
-
Syrus Sajjad Qazi bids farewell to 34-year diplomatic career11 hours ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day commemorated in Ankara11 hours ago
-
Additional Secretary Board of Revenue visits Rescue 112211 hours ago
-
IGP Memon informs court about recruitment plans in police force11 hours ago
-
Law Ministry notifies increase in PHC judges' strength11 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid urges women parliamentarians to raise awareness about BISP11 hours ago
-
Senator Ayesha Raza reviewed anti-polio campaign11 hours ago
-
Bilawal urges nation to rededicate itself to Quaid's ideals12 hours ago