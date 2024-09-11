Open Menu

IRSA Releases 193,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 193,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 193,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 196,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 106,000 cusecs and 105,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.

35 feet, which was 180.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,900 cusecs and 20.000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 131,900, 102,500, 148,900 and 175,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

