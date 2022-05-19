IRSA releases 194224 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA), on Thursday, released 194224 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 167773 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded 1086.15 feet, which was 36.

15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 32243 and 33894 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 107161 ,111736 and 42990 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 30700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24630 cusecs was released from the Chenab River at Marala.