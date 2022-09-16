IRSA releases 194,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 194,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 198,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 105,800 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.05 feet, which was 143.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 103,200, 158,600 and 152,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.