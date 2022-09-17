UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 195,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IRSA releases 195,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 195,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 196,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 104,900 cusecs and 104,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.05 feet, which was 143.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs each..

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 100,400, 140,100 and 151,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood vi ..

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood victims

53 minutes ago
 PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

2 hours ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

3 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.