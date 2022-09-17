IRSA releases 195,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 195,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 196,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 104,900 cusecs and 104,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.05 feet, which was 143.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs each..

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 100,400, 140,100 and 151,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.