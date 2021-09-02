IRSA releases 195552 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 195552 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 208990 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet, which was 158.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 124000 and 90900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1198.05 feet, which was 148.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18338 and 38000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 114703 , 107703 and 75535 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 25700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 40952 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.