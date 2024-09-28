IRSA releases 195,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 195,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 181,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.77 feet and was 138.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 112,700 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.80 feet, which was 169.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 117,300, 83,500, 85,000 and 33,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.