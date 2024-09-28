Open Menu

IRSA Releases 195,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 195,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 195,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 181,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.77 feet and was 138.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 112,700 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.80 feet, which was 169.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 117,300, 83,500, 85,000 and 33,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

2 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

15 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

18 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

18 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

19 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

19 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

20 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan