IRSA releases 196,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 196,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1538.86 feet and was 140.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 81,400 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1222.85 feet, which was 174.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 91,100, 110,100, 89,000 and 37,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.