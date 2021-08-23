IRSA releases 196604 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 196604 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 217149 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1543.92 feet, which was 151.99 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 128800 and 100000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.80 feet, which was 151.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21745 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 106175, 135469 and 87070 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 19200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 47404 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.