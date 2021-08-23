UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 196604 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:39 PM

IRSA releases 196604 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 196604 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 217149 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 196604 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 217149 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1543.92 feet, which was 151.99 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 128800 and 100000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.80 feet, which was 151.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21745 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 106175, 135469 and 87070 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 19200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 47404 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help ..

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help resolved Kashmir issue

3 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to mu ..

Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to multi-storey car parking spaces ..

16 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Chief of Staff of Eritrean ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Chief of Staff of Eritrean Defense Forces - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly body demands MoCC to set separat ..

National Assembly body demands MoCC to set separate EV regulatory board

4 minutes ago
 Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumble

4 minutes ago
 Russia Aims at Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicl ..

Russia Aims at Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicles Per Year by 2028, Double by ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.