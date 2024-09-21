Open Menu

IRSA Releases 198,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 198,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 198,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.91 feet and was 141.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 79,600 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.65 feet, which was 175.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 90,000, 112,600, 88,400 and 36,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

3 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

4 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

5 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

18 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

18 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

18 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan