IRSA Releases 198,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 198,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.91 feet and was 141.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 79,600 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.65 feet, which was 175.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 90,000, 112,600, 88,400 and 36,800 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
