IRSA releases 198353 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 198353 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 161215 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1528.52 feet, which was 136.52 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95400 and 128000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1191.50 feet, which was 141.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20462 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 122648 , 146702 and 73737 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29953 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.