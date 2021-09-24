IRSA releases 198390 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 198390 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176992 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 198390 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176992 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1520.27 feet, which was 128.27 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 107800 and 125000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1189.55 feet, which was 139.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20802 and 25000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 118566 , 125584 and 81130 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31590 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.