IRSA Releases 199,000 Cusecs Water

Published June 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 199,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.77 feet and was 32.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 101,300 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1137.20 feet, which was 87.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 53,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 102,500, 84,200, 60,500 and 22,600 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 54,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

