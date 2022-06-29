UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 199937 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 199937 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 202295 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1097.95 feet, which was 47.

95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 48032 and 46474 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89988 ,97709 and 70410 cuases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 26500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 38963 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

