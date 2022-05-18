UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 200079 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 200079 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 193263 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1413.20 feet, which was 21.02 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95700 and100000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1086.35 feet, which was 36.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35649 and 32265 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 98355 ,97109 and 37890 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 32600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35214 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

