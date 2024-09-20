IRSA Releases 200,800 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 200,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1540.98 feet and was 142.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 77,500 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1224.45 feet, which was 176.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 115,300, 111,400, 86,300 and 37,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
