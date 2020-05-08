UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 201,500 Cusecs Water

Fri 08th May 2020

IRSA releases 201,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 201,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 185,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.37 feet, which was 89.37 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 45,100 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.60 feet, which was 172.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 111,000, 88,900 and 19,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

