IRSA Releases 201,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

IRSA releases 201,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 201,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 171,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.24 feet, which was 144.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 101,200 cusecs and outflow as 110,000 cusecs The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.

75 feet, which was 173.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 151,500, 104,200 and 30,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 10.286 million acre feet.

