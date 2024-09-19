IRSA releases 202,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 202,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1542.12 feet and was 144.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 81,500 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1225.25 feet, which was 177.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,800, 111,400, 91,200 and 37,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.