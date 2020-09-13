IRSA releases 202,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 202,300 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 202,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 106,400 cusecs and 105,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 139,800, 142,500 and 367,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.