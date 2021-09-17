UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 202662 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

IRSA releases 202662 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 202662 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 168912 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.78 feet, which was 137.78 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 100300 and 128000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1191.65 feet, which was 141.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18950 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 147160 , 146702 and 88013 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 33062 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

