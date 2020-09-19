IRSA releases 202,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 202,800 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 172,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 202,800 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 172,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela has already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 93,900 cusecs and 93,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1238.90 feet, which was 198.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,700 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 101,900, 98,300 and 116,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.