IRSA releases 203,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 203,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 215,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 120,700 cusecs and 120,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.

30 feet, which was 180.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 26,400 cusecs and 15.200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 131,000, 118,000, 167,400 and 119,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.