IRSA releases 203,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 203,500 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 204,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam was recorded as 110,500 cusecs and 109,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 116,800, 126,200 and 292,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 21,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.