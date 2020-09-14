UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 203,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:01 PM

IRSA releases 203,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 203,500 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 204,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 203,500 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 204,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam was recorded as 110,500 cusecs and 109,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 116,800, 126,200 and 292,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 21,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera From

Recent Stories

Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 ..

2 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case:  Shafqat confesses rape

22 minutes ago

EU, China sign landmark geographical indications ..

3 minutes ago

Malta plans to recycle 85 pct of plastic bottles: ..

3 minutes ago

CTP issues 578 challan slips for over speeding at ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh reports 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 26 mo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.