IRSA Releases 204,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 204,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 209,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 110,700 cusecs and 109,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.95 feet, which was 142.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 19,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 144,100, 172,500 and 153,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

