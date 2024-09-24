IRSA Releases 205,400 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 205,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.99 feet and was 137.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 88,100 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1221.25 feet, which was 173.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 116,000, 113,600, 88,500 and 36,400 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
