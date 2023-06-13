UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 205,500 Cusecs Water

Published June 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 205,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 287,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1438.70 feet and was 40.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 128,000 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1139.

30 feet, which was 89.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 56,200 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 94,500, 90,900, 58,700 and 22,600 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 63,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20,800 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

