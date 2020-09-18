IRSA releases 209,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 209,700 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 178,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela has already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 96,700 cusecs and 96,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1239.70 feet, which was 199.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 102,700, 101,100 and 134,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 17,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.