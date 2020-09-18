UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 209,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 209,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 209,700 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 178,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela has already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 96,700 cusecs and 96,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1239.70 feet, which was 199.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 102,700, 101,100 and 134,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 17,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

SOPs’ violations: 13 more educational institutio ..

13 minutes ago

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Co ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrov Slams Berlin, OPCW for Sidestepping Russia' ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls Up Ongoing Lack of Facts Behind Alleg ..

17 minutes ago

Group of 570 Hasidic Pilgrims Leaving Belarus-Ukra ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.