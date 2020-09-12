UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 211,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 211,300 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 211,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 211,300 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 211,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 112,000 cusecs and 111,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 149,500, 140,400 and 440,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

