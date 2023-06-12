IRSA releases 211,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 211,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 271,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.02 feet and was 36.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 114,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1138.15 feet, which was 88.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 93,500, 82,900, 60,500 and 22,600 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,600 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.