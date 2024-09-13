Open Menu

IRSA Releases 215,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 215,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 190,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.13 feet and was 151.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 105,300 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.50 feet, which was 180.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded each 20,000 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 127,600, 104,200, 134,800 and 82,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

