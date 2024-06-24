IRSA releases 215,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 215,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 282,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1465.74 feet and was 67.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 124,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.05 feet, which was 134.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 42,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 126,300, 111,000, 127,100 and 86,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.