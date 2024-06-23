Open Menu

IRSA Releases 216,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 216,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 216,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1463.00 feet and was 65.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 135,400 cusecs and 700,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.60 feet, which was 133.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 154,100, 150,700, 120,300 and 70,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 79,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

13 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

13 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

13 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

13 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

13 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

13 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

14 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan