IRSA Releases 218,000 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 218,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 186,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.02 feet and was 150.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 104,700 cusecs and 136,400 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.50 feet, which was 180.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded each 24,900 cusecs.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 139,900, 115,400, 121,700 and 71,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 24,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
