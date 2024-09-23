Open Menu

IRSA Releases 218,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 218,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 142,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.16 feet and was 139.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 83,400 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1222.05 feet, which was 174.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,400, 107,400, 88,500 and 36,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

