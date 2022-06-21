UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 21906 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 21906 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 21906 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 31856 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1079.15 feet, which was 29.

15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 29681 and 29233 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 129148 ,104639 and 58750 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 28100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31856 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

