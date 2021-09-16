IRSA releases 219103 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 219103 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 189966 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.82 feet, which was 138.08 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 113400 and 138000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1191.85 feet, which was 141.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20463 and 25000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156259 , 147242 and 91800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 17900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 38203 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.