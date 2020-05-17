IRSA releases 220,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 220,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 225,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.81 feet, which was 75.81 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 62,600 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.60 feet, which was 175.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 67,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 136,200, 113,000 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 61,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.