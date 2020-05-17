UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 220,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

IRSA releases 220,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 220,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 225,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.81 feet, which was 75.81 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 62,600 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.60 feet, which was 175.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 67,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 136,200, 113,000 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 61,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

13 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

15 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

15 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.