IRSA Releases 220,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

IRSA releases 220,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 220,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 163,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1544.07 feet and was 146.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 88,900 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226.80 feet, which was 178.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 19,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 135,100, 115,400, 101,800 and 52,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 24,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

