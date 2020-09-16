UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 221,200 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 221,200 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 193,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela has already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and Mangla dam is 00.70 feet below than its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 104,200 cusecs and 103,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 26,300 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 109,200, 115,100 and 125,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 19,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

